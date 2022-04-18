IPL 2022: Buttler's Ton & Chahal's Hat-Trick Helps Royals Win Against KKR

Cummins, Umesh or even Varun Chakravarthy struggled to keep the duo of Buttler and Samson quiet and RR began the last five overs of the innings with the score at 163/1. KKR turned to Andre Russell, and he responded immediately with the wicket of Samson, who was caught in the deep on the leg side for 38 off 19 balls. Samson and Buttler put on a 67-run stand.

In the 17th over, Cummins offered up a full toss and Buttler clobbered it into the crowd back over the bowler’s head to complete his second century this season. Before the over ended, Cummins bounced back, as a hook from Buttler went straight to Chakaravarthy in the deep. Buttler scored 103 off 61 balls, hitting 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Right after, Narine struck again, as Riyan Parag was gone for 5 thanks to a bit of teamwork between Cummins and Shivam Mavi to complete the catch in the deep. Narine bowled a tight over and finished with figures of 21/2 in four overs as Karun Nair and Shimron Hetmyer hoped to finish well.

Mavi then bowled a five-run over in the 19th, also picking the wicket of Karun for 3, with Cummins taking the catch in the deep. The Royals’ early momentum seemed to have petered away, but Hetmyer smashed a couple of sixes and a boundary in the final over to post 217/5.

In response, KKR changed up the batting order with Narine coming in to open, but he was run-out without facing ball, off the first ball of the innings. At the other end, Aaron Finch had to take charge, and the Australian captain was firing on all cylinders.

Finch, who had Shreyas Iyer for company, took on the bowlers, breaking the shackles towards the end of the powerplay. A 14-run over in the 6th saw KKR get to 57/1, after which Finch launched into Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy. In the 8th, he took on Prasidh Krishna, who however ended the over with Finch’s wicket. The Australian absolutely battered the bowlers, scoring 58 off 28 deliveries, and along with Shreyas had ensured that KKR would stay in the contest. The skipper meanwhile had settled in quite well and was ready to take on the duty of going for it against the Royals’ bowling. At the half way stage, KKR were 116/2 and pushing towards the finish line.