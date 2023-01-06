Tata IPL Schedule 2023: Location, Venues, Teams, Schedule & Fixtures

IPL 2023 venues, dates, locations and schedule
The TATA IPL 2023 is expected to begin on 26 March 2023, Sunday and it will end on 28 May 2023, Sunday. This year IPL will have 74 matches and you can get ready to support your favourite franchise this year. We know that people are quite enthusiastic about the IPL season thus we have brought together the match Dates, Venues, and Timings.
Rajasthan Royals (RR-)- Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mumbai Indians (MI)- Rohit Sharma
Punjab Kings (PBSK)- Mayank Agrawal
Delhi Capitals (DC)- Rishabh Pant
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Shreyas Iyer
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Faf Du Plassis
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- Kane Williamson
Gujarat Titans (GT)- Hardik Pandya
Lucknow Super Joints (LSG)- KL Rahul
|S.No.
|Date
|Match
|Timing
|1
|25th March 2023
|KKR vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|2
|26th March 2023
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|3
|26th March 2023
|RCB vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|4
|27th March 2023
|LSG vs GT
|7:30 PM
|5
|28th March 2023
|RR vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|6
|29th March 2023
|KKR vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|7
|30th March 2023
|CSK vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|8
|31st March 2023
|PBKS vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|9
|1st April 2023
|RR vs MI
|7:30 PM
|10
|1st April 2023
|DC vs GT
|7:30 PM
|11
|2nd April 2023
|PBKS vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|12
|3rd April 2023
|LSG vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|13
|4th April 2023
|RCB vs RR
|7:30 PM
|14
|5thApril 2023
|MI vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|15
|6th April 2023
|DC vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|16
|7th April 2023
|PBKS vs GT
|7:30 PM
|17
|8th April 2023
|SRH vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|18
|8th April 2023
|MI vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|19
|9th April 2023
|DC vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|20
|9th April 2023
|LSG vs RR
|7:30 PM
|21
|10th April 2023
|GT vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|22
|11th April 2023
|RCB vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|23
|12th April 2023
|PBKS vs MI
|7:30 PM
|24
|13th April 2023
|GT vs RR
|7:30 PM
|25
|14th April 2023
|KKR vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|26
|15th April 2023
|LSG vs MI
|7:30 PM
|27
|15th April 2023
|RCB vs DC
|7:30 PM
|28
|16th April 2023
|SRH vs PBKH
|7:30 PM
|29
|16th April 2023
|CSK vs GT
|7:30 PM
|30
|17th April 2023
|KKR vs RR
|7:30 PM
|31
|18th April 2023
|RCB vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|32
|19th April 2023
|PBKS vs DC
|7:30 PM
|33
|20th April 2023
|CSK vs MI
|7:30 PM
|34
|21st April 2023
|RR vs DC
|7:30 PM
|35
|22nd April 2023
|GJ vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|36
|22nd April 2023
|SRH vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|37
|23rd April 2023
|MI vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|38
|24th April 2023
|CSK vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|39
|25th April 2023
|RR vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|40
|26th April 2023
|SRH vs GT
|7:30 PM
|41
|27th April 2023
|KKR vs GT
|7:30 PM
|42
|28th April 2023
|LSG vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|43
|29th April 2302
|RCB vs GT
|7:30 PM
|44
|29th April 2023
|MI vs RR
|7:30 PM
|45
|30th April 2023
|LSG vs DC
|7:30 PM
|46
|30th April 2023
|CSK vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|47
|1st May 2023
|RR vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|48
|2nd May 2023
|PBKS vs GT
|7:30 PM
|49
|3rd May 2023
|CSK vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|50
|4th May 2023
|SRH vs DC
|7:30 PM
|51
|5 May 2023
|MI vs GT
|7:30 PM
|52
|6th May 2023
|RR vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|53
|6th May 2023
|KKR vs LSGF
|7:30 PM
|54
|7th May 2023
|RCB vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|55
|7th May 2023
|DC vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|56
|8th May 2023
|KKR vs MI
|7:30 PM
|57
|9th May 2023
|GT vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|58
|10th May 2023
|DC vs RR
|7:30 PM
|59
|11th May 2023
|MI vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|60
|12th May 2023
|PBKS vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|61
|13th May 2023
|SRH vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|62
|14th May 2023
|GT vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|63
|14th May 2023
|RR vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|64
|15th May 2023
|DC vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|65
|16th May 2023
|SRH vs MI
|7:30 PM
|66
|17th May 2023
|LSG vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|67
|18th May 2023
|GT vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|68
|19th May 2023
|CSK vs RR
|7:30 PM
|69
|20th May 2023
|DC vs MI
|7:30 PM
|70
|21st May 2023
|PBKS vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|71
|TBD
|Qualifier 1
|7:30 PM
|72
|TBD
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|73
|TBD
|Qualifier 2
|7:30 PM
|74
|8th May 2023
|Final
|7:30 PM
The TATA IPL 2023 matches will be played at ten different locations this year. Each club will be having a home field and they will have an advantage within the stadium. In total, 7 of each team’s games will be played on its home field, and the remaining 7 games will be played away from home.
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
