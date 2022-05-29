Supernovas Beat Velocity by 4 Runs to Win Women's T20 Challenge

West Indian opener Deandra Dottin's attacking fifty (62 off 44) guided Supernovas to 165-7 in 20 overs. Dottin stitched 73 runs for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (28) and added 58 for the second wicket with in-form captain Harmanpreet Kaur (43 off 29 balls).



On the other hand, captain Deepti Sharma, Kate Cross and Simran Bahadur took two wickets apiece, while Ayabonga Khaka got one for Velocity.



In reply, South African batter Laura Wolvaardt smashed an excellent unbeaten half-century (65 not out off 40). She got good support from Kate Cross (13 off 7) and Simran Bahadur (20 not out off 10) but her team fell short by 4 runs.



Chasing a target of 166 runs for victory, Velocity were restricted to 161-8 in 20 overs while Alana King (3/32) was the most successful bowler for Supernovas.



Brief scores: Supernovas 165-7 in 20 Overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Deepti Sharma 2/20) beat Velocity 161-8 in 20 Overs (Laura Wolvaardt 65 not out, Simran Bahadur 20 not out; Alana King 3/32 ) by 4 runs