SRH Squad for IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List in IPL Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Auction Squad.

SRH Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Sunrisers Hyderabad

  1. Abdul Samad

  2. Abhishek Sharma

  3. Aiden Markram

  4. Anmolpreet Singh

  5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  6. Fazalhaq Farooqi

  7. Glenn Phillips

  8. Heinrich Klaasen

  9. Marco Jansen

  10. Mayank Agarwal

  11. Mayank Markande

  12. Nitish Kumar Reddy

  13. Rahul Tripathi

  14. Sanvir Singh

  15. Shahbaz Ahamad (T)

  16. T. Natarajan

  17. Umran Malik

  18. Upendra Singh Yadav

  19. Washington Sundar

  20. Travis Head

  21. Wanindu Hasaranga

  22. Pat Cummins

  23. Jaydev Unadkat

  24. Aakash Singh

  25. Jhatavedh Subramanyan 

