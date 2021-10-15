CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Youngest Orange Cap Winner in IPL History

The opener needed only 24 more runs to surpass Rahul to claim the Orange Cap for the season before the start of the final but he finally got out in the 9th over of the innings, bowled by Sunil Narine, after scoring 32 off 27.

He finished the season with 635 runs while Faf du Plessis finished in the second spot with 633 runs.

Notably, the Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer in the IPL. During the entire tournament, the batsman with the most runs wears the orange cap while fielding in the match.

The 24-year-old had earlier became the third batsman in CSK's history to score 600 runs in an IPL season when his side beat DC on October 10, with the batter scoring a 50-ball 70.

Michael Hussey (733 runs, 2013) and Ambati Rayudu (602 runs, 2018) are the only other batters who have scored 600 runs in a season for CSK.