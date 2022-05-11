RR vs DC IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live

Watch DC vs RR IPL match live online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Image: BCCI
The fifty-eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, 11 May 2022.
RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while DC lost its last IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the RR vs DC IPL match.
Delhi vs Rajasthan IPL match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and where to watch DC vs RR IPL match live streaming online?
RR vs DC IPL match can be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar digital platform.
Where to watch the RR vs DC IPL match live on TV?
Live telecast of DC vs RR IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL fans can also follow The Quint for regular updates about DC vs RR IPL match.
Rajasthan Royals currently holds third position in IPL points table 2022 with 14 points, while Delhi Capitals is at fifth spot with 10 points.
