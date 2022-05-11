Ravindra Jadeja Likely to be Ruled Out of IPL 2022: Report

Ravindra Jadeja got injured in the field against RCB
Image: BCCI
The ongoing season of the IPL is seemingly going from bad to worse for the ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Having had a torrid time as captain of Chennai Super Kings in the first 8 games of the season, the all-rounder looks set to be ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Jadeja, who had injured his arm while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore, missed the game against Delhi. A report in the Times of India said that the team is unlikely to take a risk with Jadeja as his injury hasn’t improved.
“The CSK camp assessed his injury for the last couple of days but it hasn’t exactly got better,” the report stated.
The report further noted that since CSK are unlikely to make the knockouts of IPL 2022, the team management isn’t likely to risk the India cricketer.
So far this season, Jadeja’s form too has been a cause of concern for the Chennai franchise as he managed just 116 runs and 5 wickets in the 10 matches. Chennai have to play Mumbai, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in their final games.
Gujarat have already qualified for the knockouts while Mumbai have been eliminated and sit at the bottom of the table. Rajasthan are third and have played 11 games so far.
