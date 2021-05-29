IPL 2021 in UAE in September-October Window, BCCI Confirms

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, “IPL has been moved to UAE for this season.”

The T20 World Cup expected to start around mid-October (the date has not been finalised yet), which leaves the BCCI with about a one-month window from 14 September to about 15 October to complete the IPL.

The move is along expected lines as had been reported in recent weeks.

On resumption, the IPL however will likely be without the England players as the ECB have asked them to pick the national team over the T20 tournament.

When the IPL was brought to an abrupt halt on 3 May due to the positive COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the Delhi Capitals were leading the table.

With the ICC also set to decide on whether the T20 World Cup in October-November should happen in India on 1 June, the BCCI have decided request for more time from the governing body on the matter. Reports suggest that the BCCI is set to ask for a one month extension on the matter.