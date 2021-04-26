Ashwin Takes Break From IPL to Help Family in COVID Fight

He, however, said that he hopes to return if things go in the right direction.

"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," he added in the tweet.

The 34-year-old has played five matches and picked one wicket this season at an average of 147. He has an economy rate of 7.73.

During the last IPL, he had picked 13 wickets in 15 matches.

Ashwin was the player of the series during the recent Test series against England.

According to the rules during the ongoing pandemic, if a player leaves bio-bubble once then he has to undergo quarantine if he wishes to join again. It means that if Ashwin wants to rejoin Delhi Capitals, he will have to undergo quarantine again.