RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

IPL 2022: Watch RR vs RCB match live on Disney+ Hotstar. Image used for representation.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the thirty-ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.
CSK won its last match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals (DC), while RCB lost its last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Here are the timing and live streaming details of the RR vs RCB IPL match.
Rajasthan vs Bangalore match is slated to begin at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday.
How and where to watch live stream of the RR vs RCB IPL match online ?
Live streaming of the RCB vs RR IPL match can be watched online Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch the RCB vs RR IPL match live on TV?
Following TV channels of Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL match between RR vs RCB: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
As per the current trends, Rajasthan Royals is at third position in IPL 2022 points table with ten points, which is followed by RCB at fifth sport, also with ten points.