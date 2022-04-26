Punjab Kings Arshdeep Perhaps The Best Death-Overs Bowler in IPL, Says Rabada

Arshdeep made things even more difficult in the 19th over, conceding only eight runs, again spearing in wide yorkers mixed with full-length deliveries wide on the stumps as MS Dhoni could manage only one boundary. That superb over brought down things to the final over with CSK needing an improbable 27 off six deliveries to win the match.

"I think Arshdeep has been the best death bowler in this competition. That's what the stats say. He's a youngster coming in. He's got a lot of drive, a lot of ambition and he's got talent as well. And he's just a good bloke. So it's nice to have him around," said Rabada.

"I've always bowled at the death as well so I know I'm going to bowl at the death but Arsh has just been magnificent and been leading the way in that discipline. Everyone else knows their role," he said.