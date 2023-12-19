RCB Squad for IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List in IPL Auction

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RCB Squad for IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List in IPL Auction

RCB Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Royal Challengers Bangalore

  1. Akash  Deep

  2. Anuj Rawat

  3. Dinesh Karthik

  4. Faf Du Plessis

  5. Glenn Maxwell

  6. Himanshu Sharma

  7. Karn Sharma

  8. Mahipal Lomror

  9. Manoj Bhandage

  10. Mayank Dagar (T)

  11. Mohammed Siraj

  12. Rajan Kumar

  13. Rajat Patidar

  14. Reece Topley

  15. Suyash Prabhudessai

  16. Virat Kohli

  17. Vyshak Vijay Kumar

  18. Will Jacks, Cameron Green (T)

  19. Yash Dayal

  20. Tom Curran

  21. Swapnil Singh

  22. Sourav Chauhan

  23. Lockie Ferguson

