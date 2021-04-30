Punjab Kings’ Nicolas Pooran Out For Fourth Duck of IPL 2021

While there are four other batsmen who managed four ducks in a season in previous years during the IPL, Pooran's series of ducks are unusual.

He started the tournament with a one-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals followed by a second-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings.

He was then run out without facing a ball against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Friday, he was dismissed for zero on the third ball he faced.