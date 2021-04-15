Morris Wins a Thriller For Rajasthan as Delhi Are Beaten by 3 Wkts

27 runs were needed off the last 12 deliveries but Rajasthan had lost the wicket of the in-form David Miller, on 62, two overs earlier and Delhi looked like it was their match to lose.

However, there was Chris Morris at the crease and after being denied the strike on the last ball of Rajasthan’s previous match, the South African all-rounder ensured his best with the bat was on display as he smashed 4 sixes in the last 2 overs to help get Rajasthan their first victory of the season. Delhi beaten by 3 wickets, with 2 balls to spare after Chris Morris’ 18-ball 36 and a 43-ball 62 from David Miller.