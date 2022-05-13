Personally Shocked and Dismayed by Shreyas Iyer’s Revelations: Madan Lal

Answering to an open forum, Madan Lal expressed his dismay over Iyer's recent disclosure on his KKR's CEO.
IANS
IPL
Published:

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal

|

Image: IANS

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal</p></div>

In a scathing attack on the Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO, cricket legend Madan Lal questioned the role of Venkatesh Mysore in team selection.

Answering to an open forum organized by Indian Sports Fans, Madan Lal expressed his dismay over KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's recent disclosure on his team's CEO.

Also ReadIPL 2022: CEO Involved in Team Selection, Says KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

"I am personally shocked and dismayed by Iyer's revelations. If that's true then what are coaches and support staff doing? It is the job of coaches and captains to decide the team and not the CEO," said Madan Lal.

"That's the reason why the team is performing so badly on the field. Something is fundamentally wrong within the team."

Also ReadIPL 2022: Who Takes Blame if KKR's Ship Sinks – Captain, Coach, or CEO?

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer speaking at a post-match presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

During the post-match presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Shreyas revealed that along with the coaches the KKR CEO Mysore is also involved in the team selection process.

"Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts," he had said.

Also ReadIPL 2022: Umran Malik Still Needs Some More Time to Mature, Says Mohammed Shami

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT