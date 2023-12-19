PBKS Squad for IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Players List in IPL Auction

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PBKS Squad for IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Players List in IPL Auction

PBKS Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Punjab Kings

  1. Arshdeep Singh

  2. Atharva Taide

  3. Harpreet Brar

  4. Harpreet Bhatia

  5. Jitesh Sharma

  6. Jonny Bairstow

  7. Kagiso Rabada

  8. Liam Livingstone

  9. Nathan Ellis

  10. Prabhsimran Singh

  11. Rahul Chahar

  12. Rishi Dhawan

  13. Sam Curran

  14. Shikhar Dhawan

  15. Shivam Singh

  16. Sikandar Raza

  17. Vidwath Kaverappa

  18. Harshal Patel

  19. Chris Woakes

  20. Ashutosh Sharma

  21. Vishwanath Pratap Singh

  22. Shashank Singh

  23. Tanay Thyagarajan

  24. Prince Choudhary

  25. Rilee Rossouw

