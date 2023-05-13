Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2023: Updated List After 58th Match of LSG vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13. In the last match between SRH and LSG in the IPL 2023, Lucknow emerged victorious by five wickets in a low-scoring affair.

The orange cap concept in IPL is since the year 2008. Organizers introduced the Orange Cap to reward the leading run-scorer and it was an innovation the field of cricket.

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in a single edition of IPL. The winner of Purple Cap of IPL 2023 is decided at the end of the Tata Indian Premier League. The bowler with the highest wickets in the tournament is given the opportunity to wear the Purple Cap on the field.

If there is a tie between bowlers for the maximum wickets, the bowler with a lower economy rate is awarded the Purple Cap.

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the first half of the 58th match of Indian Premier League on Saturday. But still were unable to defeat Lucknow Super Giants since LSG won the match by 7 wickets