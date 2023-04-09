Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Sudharsan at 5th With Second Fifty, Iyer at 9th

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Venkatesh Iyer scored 83 runs in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Gujarat Titans.
(Photo: BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a miraculous three-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 9 April. With this win, they have climbed to the third place in the IPL points table.
The highest scorer in the Kolkata team, Venkatesh Iyer, accumulated 83 runs, which took his total tally to118 runs. He moved up to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 runs (3 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 158 runs (3 matches)
3. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 runs (3 matches)
4. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 runs (3 matches)
5. Sai Sudharshan (GT) - 137 runs (3 matches)
Sai Sudharshan, despite the loss of his team, will be content with his elegant knock of 53 runs in his third match. The youngster has now scored 137 runs this season, moving up to the fifth position in the orange cap race.
Ruturaj Gaikwad retains the top spot of the Orange Cap race of IPL 2023 with 189 runs. David Warner is at second position with 158 runs. The third and fourth position are occupied by Jos Buttler with 152 runs and Kyle Mayers with 139 runs respectively.
