‘This Season We Weren’t Really There,’ Says Dhoni After Loss to RR

After the loss to Rajasthan, MS Dhoni talks about what went wrong for CSK. The Quint (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals on Monday registered a convincing seven-wicket win over MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, a result that lifted them from the bottom of the table and kept their playoff hopes afloat. While the verdict catapulted RR to the fifth spot on the points table – thanks to Jos Buttler's 48-ball 70 not out and fast bowler Jofra Archer's miserly spell – the defeat pushed the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK to the brink of elimination.

After the defeat, Dhoni seemed resigned to his fate as he admitted that "this season we weren't really there". "It's not always supposed to go your way. That's why what we try is going back to the process and see if the process is wrong or maybe we weren't able to execute. Result is always a by-product of the process. What it does is it helps you think in a positive way," Dhoni said after the match. "We play in front of millions of people so there is nothing to hide. The fact remains that if you're busy with the process then the undue pressure of results doesn't get into the dressing room. We've tried a few things. That's one thing you don't want to do; you don't want to chop and change a lot, because what happens is after three-four-five games you're not sure of anything," he said.

Rajasthan have moved to the 5th spot in the points table.

Dhoni hinted that in the four matches left in the league phase, youngsters in the squad would get to play.

"You want to give guys a fair go then if they're not performing then you switch and go to someone else and give them a run. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren't really there," he said.