MS Dhoni and Co Begin Preparations for IPL 2022 in Surat

The likes of captain Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif have been training while bowling coach L Balaji was also spotted at the venue during training in photos shared by the franchise.



Injured Deepak Chahar may miss the majority of the IPL 2022 season for CSK, said a report by ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.



Chahar had sustained a right quadriceps injury while turning out for India in the final T20I against West Indies at Kolkata and was ruled out of the subsequent T20I series against Sri Lanka.



CSK paid Rs 14.25 crore to secure the services of Chahar at the IPl 2022 mega auction.



CSK will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which will also be the opening match of the 10-team IPL 2022.