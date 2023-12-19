Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MI Squad for IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Players List in IPL Auction

MI Squad for IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Players List in IPL Auction

IPL Auction 2024 Mumbai Indians full squad

MI Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Mumbai Indians

  1. Akash Madhwal

  2. Arjun Tendulkar

  3. Dewald Brevis

  4. Ishan Kishan

  5. Jason Behrendorff

  6. Jasprit Bumrah

  7. Kumar Kartikeya Singh

  8. N. Tilak Varma

  9. Nehal Wadhera

  10. Piyush Chawla

  11. Rohit Sharma

  12. Romario Shepherd (T)

  13. Shams Mulani

  14. Surya Kumar Yadav

  15. Tim David

  16. Vishnu Vinod

  17. Hardik Pandya (T)

  18. Gerald Coetzee

  19. Dilshan Madushanka

  20. Shreyas Gopal

  21. Nuwan Thushara

  22. Naman Dhir 

  23. Anshul Kamboj

  24. Shivalik Sharma

  25. Mumammed Nabi

Published: 19 Dec 2023,01:06 PM IST

