LSG Squad for IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Players List in IPL Auction

Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024 Auction Lucknow Super Giants full squad.

(Photo: BCCI)

LSG Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Lucknow Super Giants

  1. Amit Mishra

  2. Ayush Badoni

  3. Deepak Hooda

  4. Devdutt Padikkal (T)

  5. K. Gowtham

  6. KL Rahul

  7. Krunal Pandya

  8. Kyle Mayers

  9. Marcus Stoinis

  10. Mark Wood

  11. Mayank Yadav

  12. Mohsin Khan

  13. Naveen Ul Haq

  14. Nicholas Pooran

  15. Prerak Mankad

  16. Quinton De Kock

  17. Ravi Bishnoi

  18. Yash Thakur

  19. Yudhvir Charak

  20. Alzarri Joseph

  21. Shivam Mavi

  22. Arshin Kulkarni

  23. M Siddharth

  24. Ashton Turner

  25. David Willey

  26. Arshad Khan

Published: 19 Dec 2023,01:51 PM IST

