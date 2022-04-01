KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Stream: Where and When To Watch the Match Live

The eighth match of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 1 April 2022.

Both the teams played their last matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); PBKS had won the match by five wickets, while KKR had lost the match. Currently, PBKS is on the third position on the points table, while KKR follows close on the fifth spot.