KKR Squad for IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Players List in IPL Auction

IPL
IPL 2024 Auction Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad

(Photo: BCCI)

KKR Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Kolkata Knight Riders

  1. Andre Russell

  2. Anukul Roy

  3. Harshit Rana

  4. Jason Roy

  5. Nitish Rana

  6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  7. Rinku Singh

  8. Shreyas Iyer

  9. Sunil Narine

  10. Suyash Sharma

  11. Vaibhav Arora

  12. Varun Chakaravarthy

  13. Venkatesh Iyer

  14. K.S. Bharat

  15. Chetan Sakariya

  16. Mitchell Starc

  17. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  18. Ramandeep Singh

  19. Sherfane Rutherford

  20. Gus Atkinson

  21. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

  22. Sakib Hussain

Mitchell Starc joins Kolkata Knight Riders and surpasses Pat Cummins to become most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League.
