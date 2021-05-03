KKR’S Varun & Warrier Test Positive, RCB Match Postponed: BCCI 

Monday night’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been rescheduled after KKR’s Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID -19, the BCCI confirmed in a press release on Monday afternoon.

‘Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest,’ the statement further added.

All other team members however have tested negative for COVID -19.