Jos Buttler Dances With Yuzvendra Chahal and His Wife at RR’s After-Match Party

Jos Buttler parties with Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree after IPL 2022 final.
image: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
Even though Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans on Sunday, the team was proud of how well they played in the IPL this year.
Hence, RR had held an after-match party post the IPL 2022 final to celebrate their season and their Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders - Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal were present.
Dhanashree, Chahal's wife, shared a wholesome reel on Instagram of herself and husband Chahal dancing along with Jos Buttler. In the video Dhanashree can be seen teaching few steps to Buttler on a Hindi song, while the latter imitates her. At the end of the video Buttler also laid down and posed, copying Chahal's iconic wicket-taking celebration at this year's IPL. Dhanashree captioned the reel saying, "This is us 🧿🤙🏻
The pink between the Orange & Purple 💞"
She also shared a few pictures of the three of them with similar caption and a heartwarming note to Buttler.
Jos Buttler, who scored 863 runs in 17 matches in this IPL edition, was awarded the Orange Cap for his extraordinary performance. While, experienced bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was awarded the Purple Cap for taking 27 wickets in 17 matches, highest in IPL 2022.
