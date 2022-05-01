IPL Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Mumbai Indians Defeat RR

MI celebrate a wicket.
Image: BCCI
On Rohit Sharma’s birthday, the Mumbai Indians dug deep and came up with the goods against the Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday in IPL 2022.
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets in a thriller and registered their first points of the season in their 9th game. While the win gets them off the mark, it does not see MI progress on the points table from bottom. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are second behind Gujarat Titans with 12 points. The table toppers have 16 points from 9 games having lost 1.
IPL Points Table
In terms of the individual charts, the highest run-scorer and holder of the Orange cap continues to be Jos Buttler. The Rajasthan Royals opener scored a fighting 67 against MI and has now got 566 runs from 9 games. He’s scored three fifties and as many centuries so far in the tournament. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma make up the top 4.
Amongst the bowlers, ace Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way for the Purple Cap with 19 wickets to his name from 9 games. He picked one, that of Suryakumar Yadav off the final delivery of his spell on Saturday.