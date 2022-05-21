IPL 2022 Points Table: RCB Qualify for Playoffs After MI Win Against DC

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs Mi, match 69.
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on Saturday's in IPL 2022 match, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai's win helped Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs as they move to fourth position on the points table, with 16 points.
Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table with 8 points.
Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs Mi, match 69.
MI won the toss and decided to bowl first. Things went absolutely well for MI bowlers as DC lost few early wickets in their innings. Rovman Powell was the highest scorer for DC with 43 runs. DC set a target of 160 runs for MI to chase.
Even though DC dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma early, it wasn't enough to stop MI batter. Opener Ishan Kishan scored 48 runs off 35 balls, giving MI a perfect start. Later, Dewald Bervis and Tim David scored 37 and 34 runs respectively, helping MI win against DC with ease.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler continues his dominance on the top of the Orange Cap list, with 629 runs in 14 matches.
He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock on the second and third place, respectively.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis on fourth place, with 443 runs in 14 matches.
DC's David Warner who scored just 5 runs against MI on Saturday, is on the fifth position with 432 runs.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap race, with 26 wickets in 14 matches.
RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is on the second place with 24 wickets in 14 matches, followed by PBKS' Kagiso Rabada in the third palce.
DC's Kuldeep Yadav who took 1 wicket against MI on Saturday, is now placed fourth on the list with 21 wickets.
SRH pacer Umran Malik rounds off the Top 5.