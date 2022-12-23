IPL Auction 2023: Rilee Rossouw Sold To Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.6 Crore

Rossouw has had an interesting career, where he has always been on the periphery of eminence, but never quite made it to the circle until his thirties. His IPL career started back in 2011, when Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for approximately Rs 92 lakhs.

After not making any appearance in his initial stint, Rossouw was re-signed by the same franchise in 2014, this time as a replacement for Nic Maddinson. Over the next two seasons, the South African batter played five matches, but could only score 53 runs with the highest score of 24. An average of only 10.60 and a strike rate of 103.92 was not enough to avoid the axe.