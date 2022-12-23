IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Gujarat Titans have started their 2023 IPL auction with the purchase of former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson for Rs 2 crore - his base price.

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans retained the core of their squad with a line-up of 18 players coming into today's auction.

They traded pacer Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders in the off-season while also releasing Dominic Drakes, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad

  1. Hardik Pandya

  2. Shubman Gill

  3. David Miller

  4. Abhinav Manohar

  5. Sai Sudarshan

  6. Wriddhiman Saha

  7. Matthew Wade

  8. Rashid Khan

  9. Rahul Tewatia

  10. Vijay Shankar

  11. Mohammed Shami

  12. Alzarri Joseph

  13. Yash Dayal

  14. Pradeep Sangwan

  15. Darshan Nalkande

  16. Jayant Yadav

  17. R Sai Kishore

  18. Noor Ahmad

  19. Kane Williamson

  20. Odean Smith

