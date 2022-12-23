IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Gujarat Titans have started their 2023 IPL auction with the purchase of former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson for Rs 2 crore - his base price.

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans retained the core of their squad with a line-up of 18 players coming into today's auction.

They traded pacer Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders in the off-season while also releasing Dominic Drakes, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh.