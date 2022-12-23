IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

IPL auction 2023: A look at Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals' line-up.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction by adding former West Indies skipper Jason Holder to their squad.
Holder was bought for Rs 5.75 crore.
Rajasthan Royals came into the auction with 16 players retained from the 2022 IPL season where they finished as finalists.
Sanju Samson's side had only Rs 13.20 crore to spend in Friday's IPL auction in Kochi.
Sanju Samson
Ravichandran Ashwin
Yuzvendra Chahal
Prasidh Krishna
Devdutt Padikkal
Navdeep Saini
Kuldeep Sen
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Riyan Parag
Kuldip Yadav
Dhruv Jurel
Jos Buttler
Trent Boult
Obed McCoy
KC Cariappa
Shimron Hetmyer
Jason Holder
