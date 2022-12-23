IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

IPL auction 2023: A look at Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals' line-up.
IPL auction 2023: A look at Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals' line-up.

(Photo: BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction by adding former West Indies skipper Jason Holder to their squad.

Holder was bought for Rs 5.75 crore.

Rajasthan Royals came into the auction with 16 players retained from the 2022 IPL season where they finished as finalists.

Sanju Samson's side had only Rs 13.20 crore to spend in Friday's IPL auction in Kochi.

  1. Sanju Samson

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal

  4. Prasidh Krishna

  5. Devdutt Padikkal

  6. Navdeep Saini

  7. Kuldeep Sen

  8. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  9. Riyan Parag

  10. Kuldip Yadav

  11. Dhruv Jurel

  12. Jos Buttler

  13. Trent Boult

  14. Obed McCoy

  15. KC Cariappa

  16. Shimron Hetmyer

  17. Jason Holder

