IPL Auction 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Teams and Other Details

IPL 2022 auction is scheduled on 12 and 13 February.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the date and time of the India Premier League (IPL) 2022.
The IPL, which commenced from the year 2007, is one of the most popular cricket series in the world. Since 2007, a total of eight teams used to participate in the tournament. However, this year onwards, two additional teams — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — have been allowed in the tournament.
Therefore, a total of 10 teams will participate in IPL 2022.
Here are the details about date, timing and venue of IPL 2022.
The IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to take place on 12 and 13 February 2022 in Bengaluru. The auction event will begin at 11am Indian Standard Time (IST).
Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants
.Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings
Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
A total of 590 players are registered for IPL auction 2022. Out of these 590 players, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.
"A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru," reads the official announcement released by BCCI.
Check this space regularly for further updates about IPL 2022.