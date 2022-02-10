IPL Auction 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Teams and Other Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the date and time of the India Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The IPL, which commenced from the year 2007, is one of the most popular cricket series in the world. Since 2007, a total of eight teams used to participate in the tournament. However, this year onwards, two additional teams — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — have been allowed in the tournament.

Therefore, a total of 10 teams will participate in IPL 2022.