What Should Be Chennai Super Kings’ Strategy for IPL 2021 Auction?

Gowtham played four matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month and picked up an equal number of wickets at an excellent economy rate of 5.92. Saxena, though, came up with better bowling returns than Gowtham. He picked up 10 wickets in the five matches he played during the tournament, at a good economy rate of 6.26 once again. Rasool is another good option they can go for, he picked up five wickets during the tournament at a mean economy rate of 5.95.

CSK can't get a better new-ball bowler than Umesh Yadav

After acquiring their middle-order batsman and an off-spinner, the next important asset they need is an Indian pacer who can pick up wickets inside the powerplay. CSK have always banked on experience and there is only one such experienced Indian new-ball specialist available in the auction this year -- Umesh Yadav.

Among pacers who have bowled at least 30 overs inside the powerplay since IPL 2018, Umesh's strike-rate of 18.67 is the second best. He has picked up the third-most number of powerplay wickets (18) during this period and he has a decent economy rate of 7.62 to go with that as well.

CSK won't be the only franchise after Umesh though. They will have to save a significant amount to acquire the likes of Ali or Maxwell. In case they do not have enough budget left to buy Umesh, the yellow army can look at young pacers like Tushar Deshpande and Yarra Prithviraj.

Deshpande played five matches for Delhi Capitals last season and picked up three wickets. He turned out to be a bit expensive, though, as he lacked control over his line and length. However, he has pace and thus, with a little work, he can be a good asset for any T20 side.

Prithviraj was picked as a replacement for an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2020. Previously, he played two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019 and picked up a wicket as well. Like Deshpande, he turned out to be expensive too but the 22-year-old has the ability to swing the new-ball both ways and has that left-arm angle too, which will give CSK's bowling unit a much-needed variety.