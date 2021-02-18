IPL Auction 2021: Intense Bidding War for Maxwell Won by RCB

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has caused quite a stir at the IPL Player Auction in Chennai with teams going in an intense bidding war.
Maxwell, who was with the Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) last season, was finally signed on for INR 14.25 Cr by Royal Challengers Bangalore, for whom the batting line-up will see the exciting combination of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.
The Australian all-rounder attracted a bidding war from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings after some initial interest from the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals before that.
Maxwell’s base price was INR 2 Cr and the bidding war
Previously in the IPL, the 32-year-old all-rounder has played for Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians before moving to Punjab.
Last season he was in terrible form during the tournament in the UAE and scored only 108 runs without hitting even a single six. KXIP had picked him up at the auction at INR 10.75 Cr.
He has played 82 games in the IPL so far in his career.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,03:39 PM IST