‘Got Our X-Factor Player’: RCB, RR Defend Their High Spending

The Indian Premier League Auction 2021 saw some big spending from the franchises, with Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the history of IPL at Rs 16.25 crore.
Morris, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore due to fitness concerns after the 2020 season, was picked by Rajasthan Royals in what was a long bidding battle.
Defending the team’s decision to pay such a high price for Morris when he was let go of by RCB for fitness concerns, RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum said the team got a “full medical review” of Morris before the auction.
Another big buy on Thursday was that of Glenn Maxwell, who was picked by RCB at a whopping price of Rs 14.25 crore.
The explosive all-rounder saw three teams – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and RCB – bidding for him, with RCB and CSK engaging in a long bidding battle.
Defending their decision of spending such a big amount on the power-hitter who wasn’t able to hit even one six in last year’s IPL, RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said:
Hesson added, “depends on what role each team wants him to play, often he’s been used very much in a finisher role. He’s a multi-skilled player, he’s good in the field and bowls off-spin, so just depends on what teams want. We all know how good a touch he is away from the IPL. In 2017, he was used a bit higher up the order and had his best IPL.”
Published: 18 Feb 2021,07:11 PM IST