IPL 2024: Virat Batted Well, Pitch Got Better in 2nd Innings – Faf du Plessis

IPL 2024: After defeat, RCB captain Faf du Plessis says pitch got better when RR came out to bat.
(Photo: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s woes in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season were not provided with any respite on Friday (6 April), as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. While concerns about their bowling unit continue to linger, Faf du Plessis’ team’s batting unit was not particularly impressive in this match either, scoring only 183 runs.
Being asked to bat first, Bengaluru’s openers set up a 125-run opening stand, but both du Plessis and Virat Kohli struggled to accelerate. Kohli eventually switched gears at the back end of the innings, but the skipper could only score a 33-ball 44, at an underwhelming strike rate of 133.33. On the contrary, Rajasthan’s batters barely had any troubles, and were in complete control of the chase.
After the match, Bengaluru’s skipper stated the pitch was slow initially, and became a lot better in the second innings.
Rajasthan eventually made light work of the chase, but there was a stage where they seemed to be struck in a precarious position, with the score reading 34/1 after five overs. However, the last over of the powerplay saw Jos Buttler smashing 20 runs off Mayank Dagar’s bowling. On being asked about why he did not opt for Glenn Maxwell’s off-spin instead, Faf said:
