IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Positions Of Teams After RR vs PBKS Match

Rajasthan Royals continues to stay at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as they faced Punjab Kings at the Maharaj Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh today. Punjab, who were at the eighth position in the table ahead of the start of the game, were looking to move to the middle where five teams are muddled with six points to their name. RR won the match against PBKS by 3 wickets

Top five teams on the IPL Points table include RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, and SRH. RR retains its position with the highest points among all other teams. RR has scored total of 10 points in 6 matches. Have a look at the complete IPL points table below.