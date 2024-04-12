IPL 2024: We’ve Found Our New No. 3 – Rishabh Pant Says About Jake Fraser-McGurk

IPL 2024: After Jake Fraser-McGurk's half-century propels DC to a win over LSG, captain Rishabh Pant says the side has found their no. 3 batter in him.
Image: PTI
Following Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's impressive innings of 55 runs from 35 balls, which powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to a six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), skipper Rishabh Pant reckoned that side have found their number 3 batter in him.
The 22-year-old debutant displayed remarkable composure on a challenging pitch, showcasing his prowess with 5 sixes and 2 boundaries during his innings.
When questioned about his team's playing XI, Pant expressed confidence that they are nearing the optimal combination despite being without some players due to injuries.
Pant expressed his relief following the victory over LSG and shared the motivational message he conveyed to his teammates.
Regarding DC's bowling performance, the wicketkeeper remarked, “We have phases where we are not up to the mark, some individuals have to take responsibility for that. However, we stick together as a group. Some things you can control, some things we can't.”
