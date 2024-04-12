IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk & Rishabh Pant Power Delhi To a 6-Wkt Win Over Lucknow

The Capitals began strongly, with openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw confidently scoring boundaries. However, their momentum was halted when Warner fell victim to an unfortunate dismissal in the 4th over - he shuffled across and the ball spun back to dislodge the stumps.

In came Jake Fraser-McGurk and wasted no time, hitting a six on just his second ball. Shaw and Fraser-McGurk continued to add to the scorecard with a flurry of boundaries, until Shaw was caught out by Ravi Bishnoi in the 7th over after contributing 32 runs from 22 deliveries.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant then joined Fraser-McGurk, forming a formidable partnership that yielded 77 runs from 46 balls before Fraser-McGurk departed in the 15th over, bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq.