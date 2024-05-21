IPL 2024: Got Lucky To Get Travis Head’s Wicket Early – Mitchell Starc

Kolkata Knight Riders spending Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc has been the topic of a raging debate since the commencement of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), but on Tuesday (21 May), the Australian pacer justified his worth with a match-winning spell. Against a power-packed Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit that has tormented bowlers aplenty, Starc recorded figures of 4-0-34-3 to propel KKR into the final.

In only the second delivery of the match, he bowled his fellow countryman Travis Head, before dismissing Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed on consecutive deliveries in his third over. Had KKR captain Shreyas Iyer been shrewder with his DRS calls, Starc would have had a fourth scalp in Rahul Tripathi as well.