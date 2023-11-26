Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | Ahead of the upcoming auction, #RCB have released Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore players retained and released.

|

(Image: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Auction 2024: Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore players retained and released.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Faf du Plesis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has let go of all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auctions.

More importantly though, they were also indirectly part of possibly one of the biggest player trades in the history of the league as they brought in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians, a move that allowed Rohit Sharma's side to free up some extra funds to bring in Hardik Pandya, and also have some remaining for the 19 December auction.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

Also ReadIPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Retained

  1. Faf Du Plessis (c)

  2. Glenn Maxwell

  3. Virat Kohli

  4. Rajat Patidar

  5. Anuj Rawat

  6. Dinesh Karthik

  7. Cameron Green

  8. Suyash Prabhudessai

  9. Will Jacks

  10. Mahipal Lomror

  11. Karn Sharma

  12. Manoj Bhandage

  13. Mayank Dagar

  14. Vyshak Vijay Kumar

  15. Akash Deep

  16. Mohammed Siraj

  17. Reece Topley

  18. Himanshu Sharma

  19. Rajan Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Players Released

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga

  2. Harshal Patel

  3. Finn Allen

  4. Josh Hazlewood

  5. Michael Bracewell

  6. David Willey

  7. Wayne Parnell

  8. Sonu Yadav

  9. Avinash Singh

  10. Siddharth Kaul

  11. Kedhar Jadhav

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT