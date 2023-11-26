IPL 2024: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Players Released & Retained

The Faf du Plesis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has let go of all-rounder Harshal Patel, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auctions.

More importantly though, they were also indirectly part of possibly one of the biggest player trades in the history of the league as they brought in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians, a move that allowed Rohit Sharma's side to free up some extra funds to bring in Hardik Pandya, and also have some remaining for the 19 December auction.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise: