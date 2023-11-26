IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya was expected to be traded by Gujarat Titans with Mumbai Indians.
(Image: BCCI)
Yes, it is official - Hardik Pandya has left Gujarat Titans as the IPL announced the news on Monday, 27 November.
While Pandya's trade missed the 26 November retentions deadline, but since he was being transferred from one team to another, the move was finalised on Monday instead. The transfer window for IPL 2024 is open till a week before the 19 December auction in Mumbai.
Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal, meaning the former champions will have to pay Gujarat Rs 15 crore (Pandya's salary) for the trade. However, to be able to free up their funds in their own kitty, and also have enough left for the auction, Mumbai had to transfer all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB also in an all-cash deal. Green was earning Rs 17.50 crore a season.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by Gujarat Titans:
David Miller
Shubman Gill
Matthew Wade
Wriddhiman Saha
Kane Williamson
Abhinav Manohar
B Sai Sudharsan
Darshan Nalkande
Vijay Shankar
Jayant Yadav
Rahul Tewatia
Mohammed Shami
Noor Ahmad
R Sai Kishore
Rashid Khan
Josh Little
Mohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Yash Dayal
KS Bharat
Shivam Mavi
Urvil Patel
Pradeep Sangwan
Odean Smith
Alzarri Joseph
Dasun Shanaka
