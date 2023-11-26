Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024 retentions: Hardik Pandya remains at Gujarat (for now) despite reports of a move to Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya was expected to be traded by Gujarat Titans with Mumbai Indians.

Yes, it is official - Hardik Pandya has left Gujarat Titans as the IPL announced the news on Monday, 27 November.

While Pandya's trade missed the 26 November retentions deadline, but since he was being transferred from one team to another, the move was finalised on Monday instead. The transfer window for IPL 2024 is open till a week before the 19 December auction in Mumbai.

Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal, meaning the former champions will have to pay Gujarat Rs 15 crore (Pandya's salary) for the trade. However, to be able to free up their funds in their own kitty, and also have enough left for the auction, Mumbai had to transfer all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB also in an all-cash deal. Green was earning Rs 17.50 crore a season.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by Gujarat Titans:

IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans - Players Retained

  1. David Miller

  2. Shubman Gill

  3. Matthew Wade

  4. Wriddhiman Saha

  5. Kane Williamson

  6. Abhinav Manohar

  7. B Sai Sudharsan

  8. Darshan Nalkande

  9. Vijay Shankar

  10. Jayant Yadav

  11. Rahul Tewatia

  12. Mohammed Shami

  13. Noor Ahmad

  14. R Sai Kishore

  15. Rashid Khan

  16. Josh Little

  17. Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans - Players Released

  1. Hardik Pandya

  2. Yash Dayal

  3. KS Bharat

  4. Shivam Mavi

  5. Urvil Patel

  6. Pradeep Sangwan

  7. Odean Smith

  8. Alzarri Joseph

  9. Dasun Shanaka

