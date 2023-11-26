IPL 2024: Full List of Gujarat Titans' Players Released & Retained

Yes, it is official - Hardik Pandya has left Gujarat Titans as the IPL announced the news on Monday, 27 November.

While Pandya's trade missed the 26 November retentions deadline, but since he was being transferred from one team to another, the move was finalised on Monday instead. The transfer window for IPL 2024 is open till a week before the 19 December auction in Mumbai.

Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal, meaning the former champions will have to pay Gujarat Rs 15 crore (Pandya's salary) for the trade. However, to be able to free up their funds in their own kitty, and also have enough left for the auction, Mumbai had to transfer all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB also in an all-cash deal. Green was earning Rs 17.50 crore a season.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by Gujarat Titans: