IPL 2024: Full List of Mumbai Indians' Players Released & Retained

However, with the trading window still open till 12 December, Mumbai Indians pulled off a coup on Monday to announce that Pandya was indeed returning to his first IPL franchise, in an all-cash deal, that did however force the franchise to transfer out Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With Green gone, Mumbai just have four overseas players on their roster inclduing Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff and Romario Shepherd.

Going into the 19 December auction in Dubai, Mumbai now have Rs 17.75 to spend in their auction purse.