IPL 2024: Full List of Mumbai Indians' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #MumbaiIndians have released England pacer #JofraArcher, #Jhye Richardson, #TristanStubbs & #DuanJansen
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians have released Jofra Archer

(Image: BCCI)

On the final day of IPL 2024 retentions on 26 November, the Mumbai Indians released a total of 11 players including England fast bowler Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs and Duan Jansen.

While there was much talk about Hardik Pandya's transfer to his old franchise from Gujarat Titans, his name was missing from the list shared by the IPL on Sunday evening.

However, with the trading window still open till 12 December, Mumbai Indians pulled off a coup on Monday to announce that Pandya was indeed returning to his first IPL franchise, in an all-cash deal, that did however force the franchise to transfer out Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With Green gone, Mumbai just have four overseas players on their roster inclduing Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff and Romario Shepherd.

Going into the 19 December auction in Dubai, Mumbai now have Rs 17.75 to spend in their auction purse.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians - Players Retained

  1. Rohit Sharma

  2. Hardik Pandya

  3. Dewald Brevis

  4. Suryakumar Yadav

  5. Ishan Kishan

  6. Tilak Varma

  7. Tim David

  8. Vishnu Vinod

  9. Arjun Tendulkar

  10. Shams Mulani

  11. Nehal Wadhera

  12. Jasprit Bumrah

  13. Kumar Kartikeya

  14. Piyush Chawla

  15. Akash Madhwal

  16. Jason Behrendorff

  17. Romario Shepherd (Trade)

IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians - Players Released

  1. Cameron Green (traded to RCB)

  2. Mohd. Arshad Khan

  3. Ramandeep Singh

  4. Hrithik Shokeen

  5. Raghav Goyal

  6. Jofra Archer

  7. Tristan Stubbs

  8. Duan Jansen

  9. Jhye Richardson

  10. Riley Meredith

  11. Chris Jordan

  12. Sandeep Warrier

Published: 26 Nov 2023,10:14 PM IST

