IPL 2024: Full List of Mumbai Indians' Players Released & Retained

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians have released Jofra Archer
(Image: BCCI)
On the final day of IPL 2024 retentions on 26 November, the Mumbai Indians released a total of 11 players including England fast bowler Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs and Duan Jansen.
While there was much talk about Hardik Pandya's transfer to his old franchise from Gujarat Titans, his name was missing from the list shared by the IPL on Sunday evening.
However, with the trading window still open till 12 December, Mumbai Indians pulled off a coup on Monday to announce that Pandya was indeed returning to his first IPL franchise, in an all-cash deal, that did however force the franchise to transfer out Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
With Green gone, Mumbai just have four overseas players on their roster inclduing Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff and Romario Shepherd.
Going into the 19 December auction in Dubai, Mumbai now have Rs 17.75 to spend in their auction purse.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Dewald Brevis
Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan
Tilak Varma
Tim David
Vishnu Vinod
Arjun Tendulkar
Shams Mulani
Nehal Wadhera
Jasprit Bumrah
Kumar Kartikeya
Piyush Chawla
Akash Madhwal
Jason Behrendorff
Romario Shepherd (Trade)
Cameron Green (traded to RCB)
Mohd. Arshad Khan
Ramandeep Singh
Hrithik Shokeen
Raghav Goyal
Jofra Archer
Tristan Stubbs
Duan Jansen
Jhye Richardson
Riley Meredith
Chris Jordan
Sandeep Warrier
