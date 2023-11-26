IPL 2024: Full List of Chennai Super Kings' Players Released & Retained

Here's a look at the full list of players that have been retained by the CSK before the auction.
(Photo: BCCI)
After all the hoopla surrounding MS Dhoni's IPL career, the 42-year-old's participation in the upcoming season was officially confirmed on Sunday, November 26.
With a purse of INR 32.1 crore, Chennai still has six spots available in their squad, three of which are abroad. Now, their goal is to get seats for the IPL mini-auction, which is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
MS Dhoni
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Devon Conway
Deepak Chahar
Tushar Deshpande
Maheesh Theekshana
Simranjeet Singh
Matheesha Pathirana
Prashant Solanki
Mitchell Santner
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Ravindra Jadeja
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Ajinkya Rahane
Nishant Sindhu
Shaik Rasheed
Ajay Mandal
Bhagath Verma
Ben Stokes
Dwaine Pretorious
Ambati Rayudu
Kylie Jamieson
Akash Singh
Sisanda Magala
Shubranshu Senapati
Bhagnath Varma
