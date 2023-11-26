IPL 2024: Full List of Chennai Super Kings' Players Released & Retained

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Full List of Chennai Super Kings' Players Released & Retained

It has been confirmed that 42-year-old MS Dhoni has agreed to participate in #IPL2024
Here's a look at the full list of players that have been retained by the CSK before the auction. 

After all the hoopla surrounding MS Dhoni's IPL career, the 42-year-old's participation in the upcoming season was officially confirmed on Sunday, November 26.

With a purse of INR 32.1 crore, Chennai still has six spots available in their squad, three of which are abroad. Now, their goal is to get seats for the IPL mini-auction, which is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings - Players Retained

  1. MS Dhoni

  2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

  3. Devon Conway

  4. Deepak Chahar

  5. Tushar Deshpande

  6. Maheesh Theekshana

  7. Simranjeet Singh

  8. Matheesha Pathirana

  9. Prashant Solanki

  10. Mitchell Santner

  11. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  12. Ravindra Jadeja

  13. Moeen Ali

  14. Shivam Dube

  15. Ajinkya Rahane

  16. Nishant Sindhu

  17. Shaik Rasheed

  18. Ajay Mandal

  19. Bhagath Verma

IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings - Players Released

  1. Ben Stokes

  2. Dwaine Pretorious

  3. Ambati Rayudu

  4. Kylie Jamieson

  5. Akash Singh

  6. Sisanda Magala

  7. Shubranshu Senapati

  8. Bhagnath Varma

