IPL 2024 Auction: 10 Uncapped Indians to Watch Out For

The fervour for the Indian Premier League (IPL) surges as the anticipation mounts for the upcoming auction set to take place in Dubai on 19 December. A total of 333 players have enlisted for the auction, and will be vying for the 77 spots up for grabs between the 10 franchises.
Within this pool of burgeoning talent, the spotlight gleams upon the Indian uncapped prospects poised to make waves during the auction. As 77 slots beckon to be filled, with a ceiling of 30 for overseas players, the stage is set for a dynamic and competitive bidding war. Here, we shall take a look at 10 uncapped players who can start a bidding war.
File image of Kartik Tyagi celebrating a wicket while at Rajasthan Royals
Kartik Tyagi emerged prominently on the cricketing scene as part of the Indian U-19 team during the 2020 U19 World Cup. His remarkable contribution, securing 11 crucial wickets throughout the tournament, notably a formidable four-for against Australia in the quarterfinal, showcased his prowess and potential as a rising star in Indian cricket.
Following his stint with the Rajasthan Royals, Tyagi's journey continued with a shift to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a notable Rs. 4 crore. However, despite the high hopes pinned on him, Tyagi saw limited action, making only five appearances across two seasons. Despite the restricted opportunities, his impact was felt, claiming a total of 15 wickets in 19 IPL games.
Tyagi's arsenal of skills, notably his ability to move the ball in both directions and execute impeccable yorkers during the crucial death overs, positions him as an enticing prospect for franchises eyeing a potent force in their bowling lineup at the IPL 2024 auction.
Shahrukh Khan has listed his base price at Rs 40 lakh for the 2024 IPL auction.
Shahrukh Khan, heralded for his finishing prowess, witnessed an intriguing yet challenging journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since being acquired by the Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore in the 2021 auction. Despite the high expectations pinned on him, Shahrukh faced a tumultuous phase, struggling to make a substantial impact with the bat in the subsequent seasons, despite being given numerous opportunities.
Nevertheless, Shahrukh Khan's value transcends statistical metrics. His rare ability to finish games combined with an array of all-round skills renders him an asset sought after by franchises. Despite recent challenges, the franchises are aware of the scarcity of domestic players possessing such finishing abilities, which could spark interest in his services in the auction.
File image of Urvil Patel
Urvil Patel's recent exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy have propelled him into the spotlight, marking a standout performance with an impressive tally of 311 runs in just four matches. His scintillating 41-ball century, standing as the second fastest by an Indian in List A cricket, showcased his explosive batting prowess, notably against Arunachal Pradesh.
Patel was also a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2023, where they finished as the runner-up. His T20 credentials stand strong, amassing an impressive 847 runs in 41 matches at a staggering strike-rate of 155.41.
The 25-year-old's multifaceted skills coupled with the scarcity of viable Indian wicket-keeping options in the auction pool position him as an enticing prospect for franchises seeking a dynamic force behind the stumps.
File image of Vivrant Sharma who is part of the IPL 2024 auction.
Vivrant Sharma, catapulted into the limelight after a riveting bidding war in the 2023 IPL auction, emerged as a notable addition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad roster, securing a substantial Rs. 2.20 crore deal at the age of 24. His maiden IPL innings showcased promise, notching a commanding fifty, culminating in a stellar 69 off 47 balls during the 2023 edition.
This left-handed dynamo from Jammu continued his impactful streak beyond the IPL. His striking 144 against Mizoram, followed by a resilient 83 against Uttarakhand in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, underscored his ability to score big across formats.
Vivrant Sharma's versatility extends beyond batting prowess. His consistent wrist spin bolsters his all-round capabilities, rendering him an enticing prospect for teams seeking a multifaceted force in the upcoming auction.
Harvik Desai during the Under-19 World Cup.
Harvik Desai, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Saurashtra, carved a remarkable path in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a staggering tally of 336 runs across seven matches, boasting an exceptional average of 67.20. Within this impressive haul, a century and two fifties adorned his performance, all achieved at a scintillating strike-rate of 175.
Renowned for his proficiency in both opening the batting and donning the gloves, Desai's multifaceted role elevates his stocks in the IPL 2024 auction. With teams like KKR actively seeking Indian wicket-keepers, Desai emerges as a prized asset in high demand. However, the 24-year-old's prowess doesn't escape the notice of other franchises, indicating a potentially bustling auction as multiple teams vie for his services.
File image of Swastik Chhikara
Swastik Chhikara, the 18-year-old batting prodigy, recently illuminated the Indian domestic stage with a stellar debut century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking a dazzling entry into competitive cricket. Prior to this, his remarkable performance in the UP T20 League was nothing short of sensational.
His scintillating displays not only earned him a place in Uttar Pradesh's setup but also landed him trial opportunities with esteemed franchises like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals. Buoyed by his recent successes, Chhikara remains optimistic about securing a bid during the upcoming mini-auction on December 19.
File image of Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja, the seasoned fast-bowling all-rounder hailing from Hyderabad, has been a consistent force in domestic cricket. He is yet to make his debut in the IPL despite his commendable performances but this time things look promising for him. At 29, Teja brings a rare blend of skills seldom found among domestic players, primarily recognized for his bowling prowess.
While his batting contributions in this format have been limited, Teja boasts an average exceeding 30 in List-A and First-Class cricket, showcasing his potential as a dependable middle-order anchor if required. Positioned skillfully, he could serve as a valuable No.8 or 9, augmenting a team's lower-order stability if utilized effectively.
File image of Arslan Khan
Arslan Khan, the 24-year-old left-handed batter from Chandigarh, stands on the cusp of an IPL opportunity. Despite his absence from competitive T20 cricket in the last three years, Khan's prowess in other formats, notably List-A cricket, speaks volumes about his potential.
Despite limited exposure in T20s, Khan's brief stint showcased promise, amassing 56 runs at a staggering strike rate of 200 in two matches back in January 2021. Surprisingly absent from T20 fixtures since then, Arslan's List-A average of 66.83 underscores his adaptability and potential to excel in the shorter format.
While Khan's T20 track record might lack depth, his striking performances in List-A cricket signal untapped potential, piquing the interest of multiple IPL franchises keenly observing this left-handed prodigy. As the auction approaches, Arslan Khan remains an enticing prospect poised to make a compelling case for his much-awaited entry into the fast-paced world of the IPL.
Abhimanyu Singh Rajput showcased his mettle during Baroda's impressive run in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in Baroda's journey to the final, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. Rajput's impactful performance included 123 runs in five innings at a brisk strike rate of 136.7, complemented by nine wickets at an impressive strike rate of 15.3.
His standout four-wicket haul in the semi-final against Assam highlighted his ability to deliver under pressure. Despite his valiant effort of 61 off 42 in the finale against Punjab, Baroda fell short of clinching the title.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy further solidified Rajput's prowess as he amassed 244 runs at an impressive average of 61 and a strike rate surpassing 100. His compelling displays in both tournaments position him as a captivating prospect, likely to command attention at the upcoming auction.
File image of Virat Singh who is part of the IPL 2024 auction.
The middle-order batter from Jharkhand has been in and around the IPL for about three years now. On the back of some stellar performances in the domestic circuit, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a whopping sum of INR 1.9 crores during IPL 2020 auction. He had to wait until 2021 for his IPL debut, though. He played three matches but he couldn't impress much as he accumulated only 15 runs in three games.
Virat couldn't get a game after that, despite staying with the franchise for two more seasons and now he has been released into the auction pool again. He has been setting the domestic scene on fire, though. The left-handed batter amassed 259 runs in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an excellent average and strike-rate of 43.16 and 154.16 respectively. He has been seen in good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, accumulating 360 runs, including two centuries.
His first stint in the IPL with SRH hasn't been great, but the 26-year-old has the talent and potential to succeed at this stage. His numbers make a compelling case for franchises to invest their faith in him, and if they do so, Virat will do his best to deliver.
