IPL 2024 Auction: 10 Uncapped Indians to Watch Out For

The fervour for the Indian Premier League (IPL) surges as the anticipation mounts for the upcoming auction set to take place in Dubai on 19 December. A total of 333 players have enlisted for the auction, and will be vying for the 77 spots up for grabs between the 10 franchises.

Within this pool of burgeoning talent, the spotlight gleams upon the Indian uncapped prospects poised to make waves during the auction. As 77 slots beckon to be filled, with a ceiling of 30 for overseas players, the stage is set for a dynamic and competitive bidding war. Here, we shall take a look at 10 uncapped players who can start a bidding war.