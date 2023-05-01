IPL 2023: Yashasvi's Ton in Vain as Mumbai Indians Chase Down Rajasthan's 212/7

Sanju Samson began with a scintillating six dispatched high over long-on off Chawla before scooping a good length ball from Kumar Kartikeya Singh over fine leg for four. But his promising run came to an end when he chipped tamely to deep mid-wicket off Arshad Khan.

Jaiswal marched on to reach his fifty in 32 balls in the 11th over with a drive on a full toss from Chawla. But two balls later, the veteran leg-spinner bounced back by castling Devdutt Padikkal with a googly beating the outside edge and crashing into the stumps.

A cut-off Meredith for four was followed by Jaiswal staying low to scoop over short fine leg in the 12th over. In the next over, Jaiswal produced the shot of the innings by nailing a reverse sweep for six over point off Chawla and followed it up by smashing down the ground for four.

He made great use of width from Green in slashing over backward point for four and followed it up by heaving Meredith over long-on for six. But Jaiswal was losing support from the other end as Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel holed out to fielders in the deep.

Jaiswal maintained his tempo by walking across and pulling Arshad over fine leg for six. He then slammed Meredith for a hat-trick of fours in the 18th over - flicking a full toss through fine leg was followed by pulling through mid-wicket, which fetched him his century in 53 balls and ended with a slice through backward point.

Jaiswal then backed away against Archer to slap over long-off and hammer over deep mid-wicket for back-to-back sixes in the 19th over. He produced a crisp cover drive and steered a wide yorker past short third man for back-to-back fours, before being dismissed for 124 in a caught and bowled dismissal by Arshad.