Yashasvi’s Journey From Selling Pani Puri to Breaking Big Records

Jaiswal hails from Bahodi in Uttar Pradesh. Being a son of a shopkeeper, the financial conditions of his family were not conducive for survival, let alone pursuing cricket as a career. Jaiswal was a talented player since the beginning, which did not go unnoticed by his seniors who encouraged him to not waste his talent in a small town and to move to a higher opportunities platform like Mumbai.

Jaiswal reached Mumbai with his father but stayed back with his uncle who accommodated him for a month. But due to lack of space, Jaiswal had to shift to a dairy where he could work as well as reside.

His stay and routine at the dairy didn’t allow him to focus on his game. Waking up every morning at 5, he used to go out for practice and come back late in the afternoon. When he failed to attend to the shop regularly, the shopkeeper kicked him out.

Being kicked out of the shop, the first thing he did was reach Azad Maidan. He met Imran sir, as he calls him, who assured him of shelter in a tent if he performed well in a cricket match.

The Muslim United tent in Azad Maidan was his home for three years, where he stayed with gardeners. Although it was easier for him to reach the ground for practice, the stay at the tent was difficult for many reasons. The gardeners did not treat him well and forced him to cook food. There was no restroom, no assistance and not a single person with whom he could share his plight.