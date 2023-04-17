Went Inside Dressing Room When Arjun Batted, Says Sachin on Son's Debut Game

On Sunday, left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. It also made him and his father, legendary India batter, Sachin Tendulkar become the first father-son pair to have featured in the tournament.

Now, in a video posted by the IPL Twitter handle, Sachin revealed that he had never watched his son Arjun play in a competitive cricket match. "This was a new experience for me because till now, I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have that freedom to go out and express himself whatever he wanted to do."

"And also I sat in the dressing room because I didn't want him to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realised that I was watching there. I was inside."