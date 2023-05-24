IPL 2023: Watch – MS Dhoni Provides Big Retirement Update After CSK Enter Final

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni provided an update about his retirement after Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
Chennai Super Kings’ skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni provided a major update on his retirement plans, after leading his team to a record tenth final appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On being asked about whether he will be seen donning the CSK yellow in front of the yellow sea at Chepauk ever again, the former Indian skipper stated he has eight-nine months to decide, and is not losing his sleep over the impending decision yet.
On Tuesday, 23 May, Chennai were seen at their best, as they handed the table-toppers of the league phase, Gujarat Titans, a 15-run defeat in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, which was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Further speaking about Chennai's successful season, especially in terms of their bowling and fielding, Dhoni elaborated on how the franchise's environment is helping the players be at their best.
"We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence, we try to motivate them as much as possible. Support staff is there, Bravo and Eric are there. I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. Only request I ask from the fielders is to keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction, just keep an eye on me," the 41-year-old said.
Meanwhile, with Dhoni hinting at possibly continuing for another year before he calls curtains to his playing career, fans are expressing their euphoria on Twitter.
