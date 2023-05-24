IPL 2023: Watch – MS Dhoni Provides Big Retirement Update After CSK Enter Final

Further speaking about Chennai's successful season, especially in terms of their bowling and fielding, Dhoni elaborated on how the franchise's environment is helping the players be at their best.

"We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence, we try to motivate them as much as possible. Support staff is there, Bravo and Eric are there. I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. Only request I ask from the fielders is to keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction, just keep an eye on me," the 41-year-old said.