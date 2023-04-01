IPL 2023: Shubman's 63 Helps Gujarat Pull Off 5 Wicket Win Over CSK in Opener

IPL 2023's season-opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings went down to the last over but barring a few scares, Hardik Pandya's defending champions have very clearly announced their intentions for the 16th season of the T20 tournament.

After putting Chennai into bat first, Gujarat's bowlers saw opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smash 92 off 50 deliveries before Alzarri Joseph ended his stint in the 18th over. Chennai ended up making 178/7.

In reply, Gujarat’s chase was mostly anchored by Shubman Gill who made 63 and the team needed 41 runs from 30 balls by the time he got out in the 15th over. The score was 138/4.

Gujarat made 18 from the next 3 overs and then needed 23 runs from the last 12 balls. Rashid Khan then hit Chahar for 10 in 2 deliveries and got it down to 8 needed from 7 and then he and Rahul Tewatia got the team past the finish line.